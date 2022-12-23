Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.51. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $538.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

About Exscientia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

