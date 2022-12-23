Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.51. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Exscientia Stock Down 6.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $538.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
