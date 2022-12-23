EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.40. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,024 shares of company stock worth $597,216. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

