EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 5.7%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 6.24 and last traded at 6.29. 1,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.77.

EverCommerce Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. Analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 39.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

