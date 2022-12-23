Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $207.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.