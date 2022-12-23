European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Stock Price Up 42.9%

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.
Featured Stories
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.