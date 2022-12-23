European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.62

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.62 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 88.52 ($1.08). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 342,097 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.62. The company has a market capitalization of £324.09 million and a P/E ratio of 310.34.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.
About European Assets Trust
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
