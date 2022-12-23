Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Capitalization Tops $26.50 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006335 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $26.50 million and approximately $352,152.08 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 24,906,337 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

