Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.50 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $26.50 million and $352,152.08 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00006335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 24,906,337 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.

