ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Down 13% This Week

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $324.52 million and $12.69 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00017900 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,665,035 coins and its circulating supply is 107,665,643 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,653,167.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.95536178 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $10,477,088.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.