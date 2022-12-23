EthereumFair 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $65.77 million and $1.53 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 128.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.44050588 USD and is down -7.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,316,811.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

