Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133.85 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.40 or 0.00097576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $133.85 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00394187 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022439 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00868507 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00603944 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00264748 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00235930 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,528,241 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.