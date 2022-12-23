Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.09.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

EL stock opened at $242.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.