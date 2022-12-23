Ergo (ERG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $716,981.50

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00007535 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $80.95 million and approximately $716,981.50 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00393575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00867102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00603893 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00264644 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,795,684 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

