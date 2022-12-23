Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thor Explorations Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Explorations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Explorations’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Thor Explorations’ FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 2.0 %

CVE:THX opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.63 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.68 million during the quarter.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

