Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.26 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001562 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $262.74 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $865.43 or 0.05147709 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00500769 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.06 or 0.29663767 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
