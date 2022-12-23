Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $26.50 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

