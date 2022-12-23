Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPAC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $27.37.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

