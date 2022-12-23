Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

NRGV has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $88,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475 over the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Vault by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

