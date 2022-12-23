Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$59.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

TSE EMA opened at C$51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.63%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

