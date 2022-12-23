Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 56,407 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,407 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

