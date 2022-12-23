Elm Partners Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $72,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

