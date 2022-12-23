Elm Partners Management LLC Has $28.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,707 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 3.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.56% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $28,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $79.33.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

