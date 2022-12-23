Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Up 0%

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €12.01 ($12.77) and last traded at €12.01 ($12.77). Approximately 1,649,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.00 ($12.77).
Electricité de France Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.96 and a 200-day moving average of €11.19.
Electricité de France Company Profile
Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.
