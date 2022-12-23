Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 21,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.