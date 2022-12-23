dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $67.18 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00007162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $67.18 million and approximately $52.26 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

