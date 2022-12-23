DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 142.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 62.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 17,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

