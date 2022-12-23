Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 3.8%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 351,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,048,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 327,223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 250,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

