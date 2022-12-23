Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Apeiron RIA LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,542.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,774. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

