DigiByte Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $129.00 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,849.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00394409 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022377 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00867526 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00097536 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00603827 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00264942 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,890,971,100 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
