Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DFFN stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
