Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

