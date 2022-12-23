DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.63 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00013590 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $83.63 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,592.37570211 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.27219039 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,461,381.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

