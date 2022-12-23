DeXe (DEXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.68 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. DeXe has a market capitalization of $83.32 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00013564 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.44 or 0.05362428 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00498940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.56 or 0.29562420 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,592.37570211 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.28841538 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,685,864.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

