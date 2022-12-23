DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.59 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, DEI has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $2,332.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00394489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

