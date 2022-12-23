Defender Capital LLC. Reduces Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Defender Capital LLC. lessened its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. OncoCyte makes up approximately 0.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned 2.15% of OncoCyte worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

