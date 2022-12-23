Defender Capital LLC. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
