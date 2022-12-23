Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.