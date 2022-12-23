Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,765 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,765 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,443,000 after buying an additional 119,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,281. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

