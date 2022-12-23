Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,497 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,368. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

