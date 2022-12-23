Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

