Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.17. 61,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.