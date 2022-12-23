Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $6 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

