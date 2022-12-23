Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.68. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,171. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

