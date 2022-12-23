Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,181,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 601,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 104,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $43.75. 60,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

