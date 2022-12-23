Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.52. The company had a trading volume of 103,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,443. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.86 and a 200-day moving average of $358.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

