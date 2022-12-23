DARTH (DAH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.46

DARTH (DAH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. DARTH has a total market cap of $665.79 million and $72.46 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DARTH has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DARTH token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.20527133 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $78.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

