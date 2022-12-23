Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $153.00 at Evercore ISI

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $137.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

