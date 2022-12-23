Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $258.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.65.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

