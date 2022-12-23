DA Davidson Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $910.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,828,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 294,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

