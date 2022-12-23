DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FMBH. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 23.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

