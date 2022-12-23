Crypto International Hits One Day Trading Volume of $174,018.32 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $174,018.32 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto International alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.17 or 0.05340572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00500142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.74 or 0.29633638 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.43686839 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $188,161.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto International and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.